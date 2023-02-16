Metro Schools student misses several days due to bus issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of Metro Nashville Public Schools students depend on a bus to get them to school. But what happens when the bus just doesn’t show up?

One Nashville family says they are frustrated and similar issues are happening district-wide.

Each morning when 7-year-old Madilynn Carter goes to school, she’ll wait, and wait for the bus.

“Usually we wait in the house and stare out the door because we never know when it’s going to show up,” says Ronald Carter, her father. “We could be waiting out here for an hour.”

Her parents say sometimes the bus never comes.

“In the first quarter she was absent 12 times,” says Carter. “I’d say eight of those times was because of the busing system.”

Without a car, they’ve turned to rideshare companies to keep Madilynn out of trouble with MNPS.

“I’ve spent about $600 on Lyft,” says Jaime Arthur, Madilynn’s mom. “Especially since they started getting onto us for truancies and stuff.”

In an open records with MNPS, WSMV4 found 50 other families dealt with similar issues last school year.

The complaints range from “dropping student at the incorrect stop,” “bus driver being consistently late,” and “drivers refusing to let a student on the bus.”

In a statement, MNPS says:

“While our goal is to not have any problems or issues, they do happen from time to time due to several factors.”

As for Madilynn, MNPS says it changed her route. Now, the bus picks her up in front of her house around 7:20 a.m. It’s a positive change her parents hope sticks.

“She loves school,” says Arthur. “Like it really affects her. Because we get her ready expecting the bus to come and when the bus doesn’t show up like she has a total meltdown.”

“It breaks her heart,” adds Carter. “Like she’ll cry. She’ll cry for hours.”

Madilynn’s parents say they are working on buying a car so they don’t have to rely on a bus anymore.

