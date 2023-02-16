LPR discovers stolen car in Mount Juliet; 3 arrested after pursuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a police pursuit from Mount Juliet ended in Hermitage.
A license plate reader in Mount Juliet hit on 2009 Nissan Rogue reported stolen during an armed robbery on Saturday in Nashville. Mount Juliet officers found the car on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard and began a pursuit. Wilson County deputies deployed spike strips and the car stopped on the on-ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard from Interstate 40.
Mount Juliet Police said two men and a woman were arrested because of the stop. They are all wanted on various charges in Nashville and Rutherford County.
Police said items in the car indicated further criminal activity that is under investigation. Police also discovered meth and marijuana in the vehicle. One of the suspects said he swallowed fentanyl during the pursuit.
Two puppies were also in the car. Mount Juliet’s Animal Care and Control officers are taking care of them.
