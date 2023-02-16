Hundreds wake up without power in Brentwood

Severe weather has caused power poles to collapse, cutting electricity to surrounding neighborhoods.
NES reported over 2,000 customers without power at one point Thursday morning.
By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms moved through Nashville and surrounding areas late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Heavy winds and rain downed a power pole on Hill Road near Granbury Park, and wires were reported down through police dispatch around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Nearly 600 locations in the area were without power.

The Nashville Electric Service (NES) sent crews to quickly repair the broken pole and power was restored around 5:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

