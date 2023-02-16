Hundreds wake up without power in Brentwood
Severe weather has caused power poles to collapse, cutting electricity to surrounding neighborhoods.
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms moved through Nashville and surrounding areas late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Heavy winds and rain downed a power pole on Hill Road near Granbury Park, and wires were reported down through police dispatch around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Nearly 600 locations in the area were without power.
The Nashville Electric Service (NES) sent crews to quickly repair the broken pole and power was restored around 5:30 a.m.
