Hundreds wake up without power in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms moved through Nashville and surrounding areas late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Heavy winds and rain downed a power pole on Hill Road near Granbury Park, and wires were reported down through police dispatch around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Nearly 600 locations in the area were without power.

The Nashville Electric Service (NES) sent crews to quickly repair the broken pole and power was restored around 5:30 a.m.

Before severe weather arrives, follow this checklist to help prepare your home for a potential power outage.



✅ Fully charged cell phone

✅ Extra cell phone battery

✅ Mobile device weather app or weather radio

✅ Flashlight with extra batteries#StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/y0Orn9TEk7 — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) February 16, 2023

