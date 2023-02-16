First Alert Forecast: Strong - Severe Storms Likely Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

There is an increased tornado risk for much of the Mid State, including Nashville, this afternoon.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for northwest Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee, and southwest Kentucky until noon.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight for south-central Kentucky.

TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, localized flooding, and even some hail will be possible.

The storm threat window for our western counties will run from now until 3pm. The I-65 corridor’s storm threat window will be from 1 pm - 5 pm. Eastern Middle Tennessee’s timing will be 4 pm - 9 pm.

Once the cold front passes your area, the threat for severe weather will end.

Highs today will hit the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.

Stay informed through the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. That’s where WSMV4 meteorologists share custom videos and forecasts. The WSMV4 Weather App also sends important alerts straight to your phone about conditions heading your way.

TOMORROW:

Much colder weather returns to the Mid State on Friday. A few flurries will be possible early along the Cumberland Plateau. It’ll be breezy with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll start the day with clouds but get some sunshine back in the afternoon.

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

We’ll look to warm things up for the weekend, but not until after a very cold start on Saturday when temperatures will be in the 20s.

Highs Saturday will get back into the 50s and Sunday we’ll be back into the 60s. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Waves of showers will be likely on Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures staying in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.