Elevated tornado threat for Mid State

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Humphreys, Houston, Stewart, and Montgomery counties until 12 p.m.

There is an increased tornado risk for much of the Mid State, including Nashville, for this afternoon.

The first wave of widespread showers and storms from overnight is slowly moving out of the Mid State as a warm front continues to lift to the north.

However, more thunderstorms will develop along a cold front later today, bringing a new and heightened severe weather threat back to the Mid State.

The front will be near the Tennessee River by late morning and will be near Nashville during the mid-late afternoon. The front won’t clear the Cumberland Plateau until mid-evening. Once the front passes, our severe weather threat will come to an end.

Highs today will hit the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.

Chances for tornadoes in Nashville on Thursday afternoon. (WSMV)

Much colder weather returns to the Mid State on Friday. A few flurries will be possible early along the Cumberland Plateau. It’ll be breezy with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll start the day with clouds but get some sunshine back in the afternoon.

We’ll look to warm things up for the weekend, but not after a very cold start on Saturday as we wake up to temperatures in the 20s. Highs Saturday will get back into the 50s and Sunday we’ll be back into the 60s. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Waves of showers will be likely on Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures staying in the 60s.

