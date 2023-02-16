Dover man killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, official says

Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash.
Two crew members aboard a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter died on Wednesday after a crash while conducting a training flight in Alabama.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Dover councilman has identified one of two Tennessee National Guard members killed Wednesday afternoon in a helicopter crash in Alabama.

Daniel Wadham, of Dover, was identified as one of the victims, according to Councilman Alex Berta. Wadham grew up in Joelton, Berta said.

“Daniel was the son of Tim Wadham. Daniel proudly served his country and was a devoted husband to Rosetta Wadham and a father to two amazing children,” Berta wrote in a Facebook post. “Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashed at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials. The helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. Authorities responded and confirmed two crew members, including Wadham, had died.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s adjutant general, in a statement. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash.

“Maria & I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

