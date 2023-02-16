Developer scales back plans for Belle Meade Plaza redevelopment

AJ Capital revealed changes to its development plans and credited community feedback for the adjustments.
The developer of a proposed project have scaled back on the project, but residents of the area are still opposed to the redevelopment.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The developer hoping to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza for mixed-use told a community meeting on Wednesday they are planning to scale back on the proposed development.

AJ Capital Partners unveiled the plans at a meeting attended by hundreds of people Wednesday night and said the new plans were based on what they heard from the community.

“Over the past two months since the SP proposal, AJ Capital has heard from the community’s concerns and incorporated feedback regarding building heights, overall density, parking, creek access, etc.,” Jack Richmond, SVP, Acquisitions for AJ Capital, said. “The revised plans shared tonight show a significant decrease in number of residential units overall, material reduction in building heights, and further detail regarding the creek walk and pedestrian access. These updates will be published to bellemeadeplazaredevelopment.com. People can also leave comments there.”

Many people at the meeting made it clear they were not in favor of the redevelopment project, even with the changes.

