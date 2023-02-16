Damage reported in Lawrence County from possible tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Damage has been reported in Lawrence County from a possible tornado, according to emergency officials.

Lawrence County EMA reported multiple structures are damaged in the area of North Bradley Road and Mount Lebanon Road.

There is also a propane tank overturned and leaking in the area.

The National Weather Service said there was a confirmed tornado located three miles southwest of Ethridge. Numerous trees down are down in Ethridge. Fire department personnel report a damage path through the center of town.

