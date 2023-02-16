Damage reported in Lawrence County from possible tornado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Damage has been reported in Lawrence County from a possible tornado, according to emergency officials.
Lawrence County EMA reported multiple structures are damaged in the area of North Bradley Road and Mount Lebanon Road.
There is also a propane tank overturned and leaking in the area.
The National Weather Service said there was a confirmed tornado located three miles southwest of Ethridge. Numerous trees down are down in Ethridge. Fire department personnel report a damage path through the center of town.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.