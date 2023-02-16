Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cheerleading squad at Austin Peay State University has been suspended indefinitely.

The university received information alleging potential violations of university policies, according to Austin Peay’s Athletic Department.

“Austin Peay State University is suspending operations of its cheerleading team until further notice,” the athletics department said in a statement. “While the university investigates the allegations, the cheerleading team and staff will not be permitted to represent the university or athletics department at future events.”

The university said they cannot comment further pending the investigation.

