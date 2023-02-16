9th Annual “Ties for Terns” leaves an impact on students


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One state representative is making sure college students are dressed for success.

Ties for Terns is back in its ninth year. Similar to a shopping experience, students who intern for legislative members had the opportunity to choose from a selection of ties all donated from state lawmakers and staff.

“This is a great opportunity to fellowship and meet the interns and let them know that they are cared for, that they are loved, and they are appreciated for being here,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis.

The event is the brainchild of Parkinson.

“There was an intern that didn’t have a tie. So I said you know what, let’s get some ties donated so we can make sure all the interns have ties,” explained Parkinson.

Since then, the event has evolved to not only ties but also suits. It gives students a chance to walk away with clothes and confidence.

“My brother luckily gave me his old ties and that added to my collection. But before then we were rotating a handful of ties, so something like this is really helpful,” said intern Savannah Long.

Interns like Long believe events like this truly make a difference.

“We hope when they grow up and they become successful, they do the same for someone else,” stated Parkinson.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
A Nashville fire truck crashed into a gas pump over the weekend.
Video: Nashville fire truck crashes into gas pump

Latest News

Ronald Carter walks his daughter Madilynn to the bus.
Metro Schools student misses several days due to bus issues
'Ties for terns' at TN state capitol
'Ties for terns' at TN state capitol
Nashville taking on new strategy to fight crime
Nashville taking on new strategy to fight crime
Three arrested after police chase in Mt. Juliet
Three arrested after police chase in Mt. Juliet