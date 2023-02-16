9th Annual “Ties for Terns” leaves an impact on students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One state representative is making sure college students are dressed for success.

Ties for Terns is back in its ninth year. Similar to a shopping experience, students who intern for legislative members had the opportunity to choose from a selection of ties all donated from state lawmakers and staff.

“This is a great opportunity to fellowship and meet the interns and let them know that they are cared for, that they are loved, and they are appreciated for being here,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis.

The event is the brainchild of Parkinson.

“There was an intern that didn’t have a tie. So I said you know what, let’s get some ties donated so we can make sure all the interns have ties,” explained Parkinson.

Since then, the event has evolved to not only ties but also suits. It gives students a chance to walk away with clothes and confidence.

“My brother luckily gave me his old ties and that added to my collection. But before then we were rotating a handful of ties, so something like this is really helpful,” said intern Savannah Long.

Interns like Long believe events like this truly make a difference.

“We hope when they grow up and they become successful, they do the same for someone else,” stated Parkinson.

