‘You are not seeing double’: Twin brothers join Nolensville Police Department
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Twin brothers in Nolensville are now fighting crime together.
In January, Matt Neal joined the Nolensville Police Department to serve alongside his twin brother Kyle.
“No, this is not a field sobriety test,” NPD wrote in a Facebook post. “You are not seeing double.”
The post says the brothers were officers in another state before moving to Tennessee.
