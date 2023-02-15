‘You are not seeing double’: Twin brothers join Nolensville Police Department


Matt and Kyle Neal
Matt and Kyle Neal(Nolensville Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Twin brothers in Nolensville are now fighting crime together.

In January, Matt Neal joined the Nolensville Police Department to serve alongside his twin brother Kyle.

“No, this is not a field sobriety test,” NPD wrote in a Facebook post. “You are not seeing double.”

The post says the brothers were officers in another state before moving to Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Maplewood High School in East Nashville, TN.
Student charged after pepper-spraying classmate during fight
Malik Smith
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate at Murfreesboro rehab center
WSMV Maplewood HS map
High school student arrested for using pepper spray in a fight
Electric Chair (generic)
Tennessee bill to offer electric chair as death sentence alternative