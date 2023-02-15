Where to take shelter during a tornado without a basement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When tornadoes strike, emergency officials stress the importance of finding the right place to take shelter.

Taking refuge in a storm cellar, basement or small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building is best, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But what if you don’t have access to any of these in your home?

Where to take shelter during a tornado when you don’t have a basement

If you live in a house or apartment without a basement, there are other options to consider.

An important tip when finding a safe shelter is to avoid windows, according to Metro Nashville. Head toward the lowest floor in your house and locate a small center room to wait out the storm.

Metro Nashville said places like a bathroom, a closet, under a stairwell and interior hallways with no windows are all options for homeowners without basements.

Even in an interior room, you should cover yourself with some sort of thick padding, like a mattress or blanket, to protect against falling debris in case the roof and ceiling fail.

Where to take shelter during a tornado when you can’t be home

If you live in a mobile home, Metro Nashville urges you to find somewhere else to go.

Even if the home is tied down, mobile homes are not as safe or as sturdy as a permanent home or structure. There are a few places to take shelter if a sturdy home is not available.

Grocery store

Movie theatre

A friend’s house

Shopping mall

Church

Library

