‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville

Latest News

The Have a Heart rally was held at Legislative Plaza in Nashville to protest legislation...
Rally held to protest bills targeting LGBTQ community
Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional...
Attorney alleges Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote letter offering to help bury a body
All of Middle Tennessee has a chance of seeing severe storms Wednesday night until Thursday....
Windy tonight, tracking strong to severe storms tomorrow night and Thursday
Metro Police are investigating a shooting on I-40 West near the airport on Tuesday night.
Metro Police investigating shooting on I-40 near airport
Women Impacting the Community award winners
Women Impacting the Community Award winners