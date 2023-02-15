Student charged after pepper-spraying classmate during fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a high school student on Tuesday after she allegedly pepper-sprayed another student in the face during an altercation in the hallway.

According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Brandi Jennings, a student at Maplewood High School, was in the middle of an Instagram Live post when several girls jumped into view during her feed.

Jennings told police she is not friends with the girls and became angry, prompting her to confront them in the hallway. During the confrontation, Jennings sprayed one of the girls in the face with pepper spray. She told officers that she feared getting jumped by the girls, according to the arrest report.

Jennings was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon on school property after the discovery of past incidents at the school involving pepper spray.

Officers confiscated the spray.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.