Pollen seen swirling in air at Smyrna park

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) – If you’ve been sniffling and sneezing lately, it’s not just you. Certain types of pollen have already started to show up in Middle Tennessee.

In a video submitted by Steve Terry, pollen can be seen blowing from the cedar trees at Westfork Park in Smyrna.

Although it’s technically still winter until March 20, temperatures have been running above average for some time now, with it even feeling like spring outside. As a result, some trees and plants have already begun to grow.

WSMV's Cruz Medina reports.

The pollen outlook shows the pollen count to fall between moderate to high several days this week. This is due to tree pollen, which has started up as a result of the warmer-than-average temperatures experienced recently.

Tree pollen only gets worse in the spring months once everything is in full bloom, and eventually, grass pollen becomes a problem, too, as we transition into the summer months.

Pollen triggers allergies and if the wind blows from an area that has been experiencing warm temperatures and growth is already occurring in those areas, the pollen can be transported into Middle Tennessee.

Keep that in mind as the worst of the pollen season is still to come.

