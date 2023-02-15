Pollen seen swirling in air at Smyrna park

Pollen is already in the air.
Video by Steve Terry
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) – If you’ve been sniffling and sneezing lately, it’s not just you. Certain types of pollen have already started to show up in Middle Tennessee.

In a video submitted by Steve Terry, pollen can be seen blowing from the cedar trees at Westfork Park in Smyrna.

Although it’s technically still winter until March 20, temperatures have been running above average for some time now, with it even feeling like spring outside. As a result, some trees and plants have already begun to grow.

WSMV's Cruz Medina reports.

The pollen outlook shows the pollen count to fall between moderate to high several days this week. This is due to tree pollen, which has started up as a result of the warmer-than-average temperatures experienced recently.

Tree pollen only gets worse in the spring months once everything is in full bloom, and eventually, grass pollen becomes a problem, too, as we transition into the summer months.

Pollen triggers allergies and if the wind blows from an area that has been experiencing warm temperatures and growth is already occurring in those areas, the pollen can be transported into Middle Tennessee.

Keep that in mind as the worst of the pollen season is still to come.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Pollen explosion in Smyrna
Pollen explosion in Smyrna
Car crashes into school bus
Car crashes into school bus
A Kia Soul crashed into the back of this Wilson County school bus Wednesday morning.
3 Wilson Co. students transported to hospital after school bus crash
Maplewood High School in East Nashville, TN.
Student charged after pepper-spraying classmate during fight