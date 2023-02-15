Schools announce closures ahead of storms


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School systems in Middle Tennessee are beginning to announce closures ahead of potentially severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The following school systems will be closed Thursday:

- Fayetteville City Schools

- Giles County Schools

- Lawrence County Schools

- Lincoln County Schools

- Smith County Schools

More school closures can be found here.

