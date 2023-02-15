Schools announce closures ahead of storms
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School systems in Middle Tennessee are beginning to announce closures ahead of potentially severe weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The following school systems will be closed Thursday:
- Fayetteville City Schools
- Giles County Schools
- Lawrence County Schools
- Lincoln County Schools
- Smith County Schools
More school closures can be found here.
