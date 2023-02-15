Residents petition to stop Belle Meade Plaza plans

BELLE MEADE Tenn. (WSMV) - Belle Meade residents want more questions answered about the new proposed plaza development and they hope to get them on Wednesday during a community meeting.

Many residents have even signed a petition to stop the re-zoning of the plaza.

Wednesday’s meeting will mark the fourth community forum where residents are looking to get a traffic plan and community consideration for rebuilding the current plaza.

So far, the West Nashville neighborhood association has put together a petition to stop the rezoning permit from going through.

AJ Capital, the company behind the Belle Meade Plaza development project wants to switch the current location’s zoning so the strip mall can be torn down and replaced with a hotel, condos, apartments, and a green space.

People who travel to this area all the time say it will cause traffic problems.

“For me to have to get across White Bridge Road, I’m always thinking, ‘how can I navigate this?’” explained Bunny Porter-Shirley.

The current petition to stop the rezoning has more than two thousand signatures.

Wednesday’s meeting is slated for 6 p.m. in the Nashville State Community College C-building auditorium.

