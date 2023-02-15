Police responding to shots fired call in West Nashville


There's a heavy police presence in a West Nashville neighborhood after a report of shots fired at two different locations.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are responding to two shots fired calls in West Nashville that may be connected.

The first call came from the 6700 block of Cabot Drive at 2:19 p.m. The second call came to dispatch at 2:27 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilclay Drive.

Police said the people were firing guns either at each other or at those locations. No one has been shot, according to police.

Police are pursuing leads on the individual or individuals that might have fired the shots at those locations.

