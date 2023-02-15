‘I felt very helpless’: Nashvillian describes surviving Turkey earthquake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville country music artist who survived the epicenter of the earthquake in Turkey last week has returned home to Nashville with her family.

Lacy Cavalier Carmichael and her husband, Jackie Carmichael, have lived in Turkey since November while he plays professional basketball.

On Feb. 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 41,000 people. The epicenter was in the city of Gaziantep, where Lacy lived.

Because he was hurt and would not be playing, Lacy chose to stay behind in Gaziantep while her husband traveled with his team for an away game in Istanbul. It was the first time Lacy was completely by herself in the city since moving there.

“I was like, this is going to be great, like, I’m going to read all the books that I’ve been putting off, I’m gonna like be creative, and just rest,” Lacy said.

Then, just after 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, Lacy said she woke up rolling back and forth in her bed. She was in an earthquake.

“There was like just a slapping noise that I couldn’t figure out,” Lacy said, “and I look over and dresser - chest - that’s massive, was literally slapping against the wall.”

Lacy grabbed her shoes and car keys and ran from her eighth-floor apartment to her car.

“I felt very helpless,” she said. “I was like, I don’t know, do I drive? Do I stand out on the road? Do I start running? Like what do I? What do I do?”

She drove her car out to the nearby pistachio fields where no buildings could fall on her. She slept in her car what little she was able to sleep.

After five hours, she said she went to the basketball arena where the city set up a mass shelter. Then, she decided to brave her apartment building and go back for her wedding ring. That’s when a 7.5-magnitude aftershock happened.

“The odds that the two minutes I go back in this building, the second one, nearly as big as the first one that I was in this building for, happens, is just crazy,” Lacy said. “So I jump in the car, and I just start driving.”

Aftershocks made the only remaining road in and out of the city extremely dangerous and congested, halting any attempts to drive herself out of town. Lacy said she grew aware she could die.

“It sounds so dramatic until you’re like in that situation and you’re like having to settle up with that reality,” Lacy said. “And I’ve never felt that before, you know, that where you’re that close to the potential of that being the case.”

Around 9 p.m. her husband’s team manager helped connect her with a local family. She stayed with them three days and said they were the biggest blessing of the entire experience.

“They couldn’t really speak English, so there’s a lot of just like signing to each other or Google Translate, but they would just come up and like kiss me on my cheek and just hug me and yeah, I’m super thankful for them,” Lacy said.

Lacy was reunited with her husband in Istanbul the following Friday. They flew back to Nashville that same day. Now, she’s calling for aid for the people they left behind.

“I think it’s really easy to see it as a headline and scroll past and obviously feel empathy, but not really know how to respond,” she said. “And so I think just praying over what it is that the Lord might want you to do for those people, or simply just Googling, ‘How can I help?’ There’s so many resources.”

Still processing everything that’s happened, and realizing it might take years to do that, Lacy said she’s just grateful to be home with her life intact, and her husband.

“You realize how small and how human you are,” Lacy said. “I think that has like changed me forever.”

