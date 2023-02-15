Montgomery Co. now accepting 911 texts

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You are now able to text police in an emergency in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County 911 Emergency Communications announced it has begun accepting 911 texts for Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Texts can be up to 140 characters and should only be sent in emergency situations. Police said the text option can be used if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

A text or data plan is required to send a 911 text and responses may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.

Police said voice calls are the fastest way to contact emergency services, but to utilize the text service when a call is not possible or safe.

If there is an emergency and you are unable to make a call, remember these steps:

Do not text and drive.

Texting 911 can be done by typing “911″ in the field for the phone number. No other numbers need to be used.

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

Text in simple words and use plain language. Send a short text message without abbreviations, slang or photos. Messages should be brief and concise.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.

Visit the Montgomery County government website for more information.

