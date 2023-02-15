Midtown pizza shop robbed four times by same man, police say

Each time, the man allegedly broke through the same window and stole beer, food, and various electronics.
A 46-year-old man is charged with burglarizing Donatos Pizza in Midtown four times last year.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into the same pizza place in Midtown four separate times over the span of one month in late 2022.

According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Dinnan was captured on surveillance video committing four robberies at Donatos Pizza on Broadway. The first incident was on October 30, 2022, when he broke through a glass window in front of the restaurant and stole roughly $200 worth of beer from a cooler.

Dinnan is believed to be the person behind another robbery at Donatos on November 11, 2022, where the same broken window was used to access the restaurant. Dinnan is accused of stealing more beer, a tip jar, a speaker, and an Apple iPad during this break-in.

Donatos Pizza was robbed two more times over the following two weeks.

On November 13, 2022, Dinnan allegedly broke in and stole large amounts of beer and was seen eating various food items inside the restaurant. The same broken window, which had been boarded up with plywood from the previous break-ins, was used to gain access inside.

Over a week later, on November 24, 2022, Dinnan again broke into Donatos using the same broken window in the front of the building and could be seen on security footage stealing beer and checking the tip jar for money.

Detectives arrested Dinnan on Tuesday night and found numerous cans of beer in his possession, believed to be stolen from the beer cooler at Donatos.

Dinnan is charged with numerous counts of felony burglary, theft of property and vandalism. He remains in custody on a $62,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Electric Chair (generic)
Tennessee bill to offer electric chair as death sentence alternative
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting
WSMV Clarksville pursuit
Pursuit out of Kentucky ends in Clarksville
WSMV burglary map
Nashville pizza shop robbed four times by same man