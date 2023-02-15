Metro Police investigating shooting on I-40 near airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the airport were closed after a reported shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at MM215.2 west of the Nashville International Airport ramp onto I-40.

One person was taken to the hospital. The condition is unknown.

Police have not released any other details.

All lanes of the interstate were reopened just before 10 p.m.

Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.