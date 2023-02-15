Metro Police investigating shooting on I-40 near airport


Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 40 near the airport on Tuesday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the airport were closed after a reported shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at MM215.2 west of the Nashville International Airport ramp onto I-40.

One person was taken to the hospital. The condition is unknown.

Police have not released any other details.

All lanes of the interstate were reopened just before 10 p.m.

Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.

