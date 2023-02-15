Hendersonville Chamber honors women impacting community

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five women were recognized for their hard work, volunteer efforts and impact on the community at the 15th annual Women Impacting the Community Celebration on Tuesday.

The event, presented by Meta and powered by the Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce, is dedicated to encouraging and empowering female business professionals to create heartfelt, meaningful relationships with one another that will in turn strengthen their communities.

WSMV4 anchor Holly Thompson, a former Women of the Decade winner, hosted the event which consisted of a networking luncheon, guest speakers Britney Campbell, Tiffany Napper and Kirbee Miller, and a musical performance by Teresa Sholar.

The award winners were honored in the categories of professional, education, non-profit, young professional and healthcare. The Chamber took nominations in each of five categories and the women were nominated by their peers.

The winners for the 2023 Women Impacting the Community were:

HealthCare Impact – Cassandra Cooper, OPC, Sandy Cooper Consulting

Educational Impact – Jennifer Kotler, Hendersonville High School

Non-Profit Impact – Julie White, Senior Citizens Center

Young Professional Impact – Bridgette Winsted, Vanderbilt Health Care

Professional Impact – Fran Marcou, Remax Choice Properties

