Fourth suspect in fatal Hendersonville shooting arrested


A 21-year-old man was shot in his front yard in broad daylight.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect in a fatal shooting last week has been arrested, Hendersonville Police said Wednesday.

Woodrow Sales Jr., 31, of Nashville surrendered to police on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and evading arrest.

Sales was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Mark McCord Jr., 21, in the front yard of his home on Cole Court on Feb. 8.

Hendersonville Police later spotted a vehicle they thought was involved in the shooting near Walton Ferry Road and Main Street and pursued the vehicle. The chase ended in North Nashville at Weakley Avenue and Brick Church Pike and four people ran from the car. Three were apprehended, but Sales was able to elude authorities.

Sales was taken to the Sumner County Jail and awaits a hearing in Sumner County General Sessions Court on the charges.

Quentin Taylor, 21, and Dominic Smith, 20, were previously charged with first-degree murder and evading arrest. Indyja Mitchell, 26, was charged with evading by motor vehicle, no driver’s license, speeding, and no obeying a traffic control device and stop sign.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111.

