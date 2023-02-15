First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, damaging winds possible tonight

A breezy but rather quiet Wednesday day is expected across the Mid State, and it will be very warm this afternoon with highs pushing into the lower and mid-70s.

More clouds are expected this afternoon but most if not all of the day is going to stay dry.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a strong storm system that will move into the Mid State.

Showers and storms will develop just after midnight tonight and become more widespread as the night goes by. Some of these storms will likely reach severe strength with the highest threat overnight west of I-65, into northwest Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

As a cold front approaches on Thursday, we’re expecting several severe thunderstorms to develop and move through Middle Tennessee. The highest risk lines right up with the I-65 corridor, but everyone needs to be weather ready.

Damaging wind will be the main threat tonight and tomorrow, but isolated tornadoes and hail will be a possibility. The area with the strongest storms will likely be over southern and southeastern Middle Tennessee, along with the Cumberland Plateau. Storms should clear the Mid State by late evening on Thursday.

The weather finally calms down again on Friday, but it will be much cooler with highs only in the lower to mid-40s at best. Saturday will be warmer with some sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Sunday looks nice with temperatures back in the mid-60s under a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

Temperatures stay near, if not into the 60s, Monday and Tuesday with a few showers possible each day.

