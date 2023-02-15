First Alert Forecast: Strong - Severe Storms Tonight & on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Days have been issued for tonight & Thursday. Multiple rounds of strong-severe storms are expected across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

TONIGHT:

This evening will begin cloudy and tranquil with a south breeze. By 9 - 10 pm, thunderstorms will begin to develop over southern Middle Tennessee and push northward. Any of these storms could become severe as they approach the TN/KY line. Hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Additional showers and storms will develop overnight as more humidity invades from the south and the wind increases.

Before going to bed tonight, review your safety plan with your family. Ensure mobile devices are charged. Prepare your tornado safe place in case a tornado warning is issued for your area. Rely on WSMV4 and the First Alert Weather app overnight for the latest watches and warnings.

THURSDAY:

More showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that enters Middle Tennessee from the west. Along and ahead of that front, severe will be possible. Once the front passes by your location, your severe threat will end. The front will be near the Tennessee River at 7 am. It’ll pass Nashville during the mid-late afternoon. The front won’t clear the Cumberland Plateau until mid evening on Thursday.

Thursday will be a windy, warm, and humid day amidst the showers and thunderstorms with lows around 60 and highs in the lowermost 70s.

Strong - severe storms are expected tonight and on Thursday in Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

FRIDAY:

Much colder weather will build into the Mid State on Friday. A few flurries will be possible early along the Cumberland Plateau. It’ll be breezy and feel like winter. Some sunshine will return during the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning will be quite cold. Sunday afternoon will turn very mild.

NEXT WEEK:

Waves of showers will be likely on Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures above the average once again.

