First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Tonight

It’s another breezy day in the Mid State, and it will be very warm this afternoon with highs pushing into the lower and mid-70s.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and most of the day is dry until this evening when showers and a few storms could pop up.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late tonight and Thursday ahead of a strong storm system that will move into the Mid State.

Showers and storms will develop just after midnight tonight and become more widespread closer to daybreak. Some of these storms will likely reach severe strength with the highest threat overnight west of I-65, into West Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

As a cold front moves into the Mid State tomorrow, we’re expecting several severe thunderstorms to develop and move through Middle Tennessee. The highest risk will be along the I-65 corridor, but everyone has the potential to see severe storms so everyone needs to be prepared.

Tonight into tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are in the forecast. (WSMV)

Damaging wind will be the main threat tonight and tomorrow, but isolated tornadoes and hail will be a possibility. The area with the strongest storms will likely be over southern and southeastern Middle Tennessee, along with the Cumberland Plateau. Storms should clear the Mid State by late evening on Thursday.

The weather finally calms down again on Friday, but it will be much cooler with highs only in the lower to mid-40s at best. Clouds will be most abundant in the morning, with some clearing later in the day.

Saturday will be warmer with some sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Sunday will be a beautiful day with temperatures back in the 60s under a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

Temperatures stay in the 60s, Monday, and Tuesday with showers developing late in the day on Monday and lasting into Tuesday.

