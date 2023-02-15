FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
Maplewood High School in East Nashville, TN.
Student charged after pepper-spraying classmate during fight
Health experts say that now is the time to start protecting against spring allergies.
Now is the time to protect yourself against spring allergies, health experts say
Malik Smith
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate at Murfreesboro rehab center
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter rushed from court after man charges at him