East Nashville homeowners go nearly two weeks without mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One East Nashville neighborhood has gone without mail for almost two weeks.

Residents on Alandee Street said the central mailbox for the neighborhood has been empty for more than 10 days. Some are even missing important legal documents.

On Tuesday, things seem to be changing.

“We have keys, and we would go to the mailbox and there would be nothing in there,” homeowner Paul Fohl said.

More than 28 homes on Alandee Street were going without mail, according to Fohl.

“We’ve been without mail since February the second,” Fohl said.

That’s almost two weeks of mail Paul and many other like Maxon Ladda said their local mail carrier wouldn’t deliver to this central mailbox.

“According to the mailman, they have to wait to set up the locks, so without the locks and keys, they can’t put out mail in,” Ladda said.

Michelle Webster with the areas homeowner’s association said the delivery issues began when they replaced the old central mailbox on Alandee Street with a new one.

Giving the local office the requested 72-hour notice and a master key, but post office officials tell them they struggled to get that key.

“A lot of my neighbors have filed complaints with the U.S. Postal Service,” Fohl said.

Neighbors like Ladda said this is delaying his family member’s immigration papers.

“It’s kind of time sensitive mail, so it’s kind of frustrating,” Ladda said.

To make matters worse, some can’t event pick up their mail from the local post office.

“A lot of times we would go in and they’d say we’ll I’m sorry we can’t give it to you because the mail isn’t sorted,” Fohl said.

After 11 days of constant complaints and reports, neighbors said they’re now getting some mail deliver, but still not getting packages.

“In my 70 years or more and 50 years of owning a home and getting mail, I’ve never been unable to get my mail,” Fohl said.

WSMV4 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for answers. The agency said they apologize to customers for the delay.

