Arrest made in July shooting death at Antioch gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a nearly 6-month investigation Metro Nashville homicide detectives arrested a man in connection with a shooting death at an Antioch gas station in July of 2022.

According to the MNPD, 22-year-old Markarion Cole was arrested on November 2 in Kane County, Illinois, for the targeted shooting of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams at a Thorntons gas station on July 22, 2022.

According to the investigation, Williams was inside the store on Eagle View Blvd. while Cole waited outside. Cole opened fire once Williams exited the station’s market, then got into a nearby white sedan and fled the scene.

Responding officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel rendered aid to Williams; however, he died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Cole was being held in Kane County without bond until he was returned to Nashville on Tuesday, February 14, to face 1st-degree murder charges.

UPDATE: Markarion Cole, now 22, was returned to Nashville this afternoon and has been booked on a 1st Degree Murder indictment. He is being held without bond. pic.twitter.com/zzF7m1055L — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 14, 2023

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.