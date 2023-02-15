3 Wilson Co. students transported to hospital after school bus crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three students were transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning after a car crashed into their school bus.

The crash happened in the 500 block of Flatwoods Road, according to Wilson County Schools. A photo of the crash shows a Kia Soul crashed into the rear of the bus, which had about 25 students on board.

Officials say no one was seriously injured. The three students were transported to receive further evaluation and treatment for minor ailments. The driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

