3 Nashville tornado sirens inoperable ahead of potential severe weather

The sirens are expected to be repaired next week.
Tornado siren
Tornado siren(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As Nashville prepares for possible severe weather, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is warning three of its tornado warning siren sites are inoperable.

The sites, located at Coley Davis Road, John Hagar Road, Smith Springs Road, are set to be repaired next week, according to the OEM. While these sites are inoperable, other tornado siren sites are working properly.

The Metro Nashville, Davidson County area is under the threat of severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Please note you may not hear the sirens indoors if they activate, as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings,” the OEM said in a media release. “The Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System is designed to alert people who are outside to a Tornado Warning in their area. We remind the community to have multiple ways to monitor weather conditions.”

Tune in to the WSMV4 First Alert Weather Team and our WSMV Weather App for the latest.

