2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded

Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, have been charged in connection with the mass shooting. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two men have been charged with gun-related crimes in connection to a central Florida drive-by shooting that left 11 people wounded last month.

Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, was arrested Monday and charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to court records. If convicted, they each could spend up to 15 years in federal prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Hanson, Mobley and others fired guns at a gathering of people from a blue Nissan Altima on Jan. 30 while traveling through a neighborhood near downtown Lakeland, about 30 miles east of Tampa. The victims all survived. Officials haven’t released specifics about a motive for the shooting but have previously called it a “targeted attack.”

The vehicle sped away after the shooting but was recovered by police the next day following a tip from the public. Police said DNA collected from shell casings and the recovered car led them to Hanson and Mobley. Officers later seized a loaded, 9 mm handgun from Hanson’s home, officials said.

A third man connected to the shooting, 21-year-old Alex Greene, was shot by police in Winter Haven, just east of Lakeland, on Feb. 6 following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. Greene had 10 previous felony charges dating back to 2013 and an outstanding warrant for burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, authorities said. During a search of Greene’s vehicle, officers reported finding cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and thousands of dollars in cash.

An attorney for Hanson didn’t immediately respond to a message requesting comment from The Associated Press, and Mobley’s defense attorney said he didn’t immediately have a comment on the case.

