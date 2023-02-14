Windy tonight, tracking strong to severe storms tomorrow night and Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Windy evening with a cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Storms move in late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday. Colder weather moves in to start the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Winds will gust to 40 plus mph through early morning on Wednesday. (WSMV)

A Wind Advisory continues through 3AM tomorrow. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be likely at times.

A few showers will move through overnight. If you have Valentine’s Day dinner plans, count on a few passing showers along with a strong south wind. The low will be in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW:

Clouds will linger on Wednesday. It’ll be breezy, but not as windy as Tuesday night. The daytime hours will stay dry for most. It will warm up even more with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the Mid State.

All of Middle Tennessee has a chance of seeing severe storms Wednesday night until Thursday. Damaging wind is the greatest threat. (WSMV)

Showers and thunderstorms will develop toward midnight on Wednesday. Some will likely become severe. Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail will all be possible. The greatest threat zone Wednesday night looks like it’ll set up northwest of Nashville, into southern Kentucky. The least storm activity Wednesday night will be over southeastern Middle Tennessee.

As a cold front approaches on Thursday, the stage will be set for several severe thunderstorms to develop and move through Middle Tennessee. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but still isolated tornadoes and hail will be a possibility. The area with the strongest storms will likely be over southern and southeastern Middle Tennessee, along with the Cumberland Plateau.

Storms should clear the Mid State by late evening on Thursday.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

The weather finally calms down on Friday, but it will be much colder with highs only in the low-mid 40s at best.

Saturday will be pleasant with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It’ll stay chilly though. The morning slow dips to the mid 20s with the high in the low 50s.

Sunday looks like it’ll be a great outdoors day. Lots of sunshine expected with a high in the upper 60s,

Monday and Tuesday a few showers move in with highs Monday in the mid 60s and in the upper 50s by Tuesday.

