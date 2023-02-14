Waitlist opens for low-income housing communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time in over two years, low-income families can put their name on a waitlist for Section 8 housing. This is only for two South Nashville communities.

After people apply, they may wait months to get a call they can move into a new home. That’s what happened to Emma Wordlaw, who waited six months.

Each morning, Wordlaw washes up, grabs a coke from the fridge, and checks her phone. It’s the same old routine, but in a new home.

“I kept calling and calling and I wondered which way I could do this, how could I do this,” she says. “And I just kept calling and she kept being nice on the phone.”

For those six months, Wordlaw was on the MDHA waitlist for the Andrew Jackson Court apartments. She says it was a long time until she got the call two months ago.

“One day she happened to call me and said they were getting something ready,” she explains.

The waitlist opened Tuesday for people who wish to live at the Sudekum Apartments. MDHA expects 1,000 people to put their name on the list there and more than 1,000 to put their name on the Vine Hill Apartments list, which opens Wednesday.

“We feel like there are so many people that their needs have changed since COVID and we just want to make sure that they have the opportunity to get on a waiting list or hopefully more than one,” says Jamie Berry, MDHA Chief of Staff.

Berry says MDHA needed to refresh the waitlist for the two properties. She says staff at Sudekum will go through 40 names before they find a family who needs housing. Berry wants people to be ready and apply again if they were on the waitlist before.

“I always tell people to be waiting at that computer right at 11:59AM,” she says. “Be hitting that refresh button waiting for that waiting list to pop up. And as soon as it does start filling out that application.”

After they apply, it’s up to MDHA to find an opening and give a family a call.

While it might take a bit, Wordlaw says for her it’s worth it.

“Just hold on,” she encourages others. “It’s coming. That’s all I could say and that’s what I done. I hold on and they found here and I’m proud of myself.”

To apply for the Sudekum apartments click here. There is also a sample application for those looking to apply to the Vine Hill Apartments at noon on Feb. 15.

