Video: Nashville fire truck crashes into gas pump


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville fire truck hit and damaged a gas pump in West Nashville this weekend.

A video, sent to WSMV4 by Jack Eastep, shows a Nashville fire department truck crashed into a gas pump at a gas station on White Bridge Pike.

NFD says the incident is being reviewed by its accident review board, per departmental policy. The process is ongoing, so NFD said they do not have any information about corrective or disciplinary action at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

Crews pull cones from Lebanon Pike following a deadly crash in Donelson.
Motorcyclist dies in Donelson crash
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
All of Middle Tennessee has a chance of seeing severe storms Wednesday night until Thursday....
Windy tonight, tracking strong to severe storms tomorrow night and Thursday
A fire broke out and displaced eight residents near Murfreesboro Tuesday morning.
8 people displaced after Rutherford Co. house fire