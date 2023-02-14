Video: Nashville fire truck crashes into gas pump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville fire truck hit and damaged a gas pump in West Nashville this weekend.

A video, sent to WSMV4 by Jack Eastep, shows a Nashville fire department truck crashed into a gas pump at a gas station on White Bridge Pike.

NFD says the incident is being reviewed by its accident review board, per departmental policy. The process is ongoing, so NFD said they do not have any information about corrective or disciplinary action at this time.

