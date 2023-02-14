Vaccines in food? Tennessee bill would require clear labeling

The food would be required to clearly state it had a vaccine or vaccine material in it.
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives.(Pfizer via AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would require any food containing a vaccine to be clearly labeled.

HB 0032, sponsored by Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, adds new restrictions to the current Tennessee Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which criminalizes adulterating or misbranding food, drugs, devices or cosmetics.

The bill would prohibit manufacturing, delivering and selling food that contains a vaccine or vaccine material unless the food labeling contains a “conspicuous notification” of the presence of the vaccine or vaccine material in the food.

“This bill defines ‘vaccine or vaccine material’ as a substance intended for use in humans to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against disease, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease, that is authorized or approved by the United States food and drug administration,” the bill says.

The bill could be discussed at the House Agriculture Committee on Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
MNPD car shot at
Man accused of shooting at Metro officer’s unmarked car
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood was injured late in Saturday's game at Tennessee State.
Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

Latest News

A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, or Rape Kit, rests on a table in an examination room,...
Tennessee bill would require TBI to expedite rape kits
File photo of a catalytic converter
Tennessee bill would increase penalty for catalytic converter theft
The Kilton Library’s response to the opioid epidemic is front and center-- literally. An opioid...
Bill would prevent prosecution of people seeking help for drug overdose
Fisk University
Fisk’s radio station celebrates 50th anniversary