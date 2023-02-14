TSU students march for Tyre Nichols, social issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 30 Tennessee State University students attended a protest in honor of Tyre Nichols and to fight for other social issues on Monday afternoon.

TSU’s Student Board of Trustees sponsored the protest where students marched from the campus down Jefferson Street.

“Say his name! Tyre Nichols!” the group of students chanted as they left the campus.

Shaun Wimberly Jr., who is the student trustee on the University’s Board of Trustees, is one of the organizers of Monday’s march.

He said fighting against injustices is not an unknown concept for historically black college and universities.

“These institutions were built as a demonstration against injustices across the country and across the world,” Wimberly said. “Now we’re almost a hundred and 10 years after the birth of this institution and still see some of those injustices are still here in our community.”

Wimberly said it’s easy to become numb to the number of Black people killed at the hands of law enforcement. He said this time he wanted to do something.

“You’re faced with the decision to sit and continue to get numb or to start speaking up about it,” he said. “It’s one thing to talk about it in these small groups but it’s another thing to bring it to the light of the public and to shop people we’re going to demonstrate this fight for justice,” Wimberly, a junior, said.

The group peacefully marched down Jefferson Street, which also has historical significance to Nashville’s African American community. It was a major thoroughfare for African American culture and commerce. Students marching on Monday for Nichols parallels the Freedom Rider marches in the 1960s.

“An injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere,” Iyanna Brazzile said.

Brazzile, a Tennessee State junior majoring in criminal justice, said for her marching for justice and police reform is personal.

“My whole purpose in working in the criminal justice field is to kind of wager the gap between racism happening within the African American community, the disproportionate events that are happening in our community every single day as Black people,” she said.

These social issues bring together college students who are unified in one message which is to see change for future generations.

“We’re not here to be killed. We’re not here just to be slaughtered, but we’re here to have a voice, and we are here to live, and today we are alive and standing up,” Brazzile said.

In addition to justice for Tyre Nichols, the group said they’re planning on standing behind other issues like a proposed bill where lawmakers are trying to rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way in Nashville for former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.