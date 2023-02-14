TN Rep. drafts resolution aimed at TVA’s handling of winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County Representative has presented a House resolution that targets the Tennessee Valley Authority’s handling of extreme weather and its effect on Tennesseans’ access to electricity.

Tennessee House Rep. Jason Powell of District 53 (Davidson County) drafted a resolution that requests the TVA be better prepared for impending winter weather by addressing energy issues beforehand. The state was subject to rolling power blackouts over Christmas weekend as the TVA attempted to relieve the stress on the state’s power grid during an abrupt drop in temperatures.

HJR-0135 demands more accountability from TVA and applies pressure on the agency to improve its operations to avoid future blackouts:

Requests TVA to address energy issues as they pertain to winter weather events in order to avoid rolling blackouts and power outages.

Rep. Powell filed the resolution for introduction on January 31 and is scheduled for presentation before the House Business & Utilities Subcommittee on Tuesday at noon.

