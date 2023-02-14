TN Rep. drafts resolution aimed at TVA’s handling of winter weather

The Tennessee Valley Authority mandated rolling blackouts to alleviate stress on the state’s energy grid during a recent cold snap.
Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.
Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.(Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County Representative has presented a House resolution that targets the Tennessee Valley Authority’s handling of extreme weather and its effect on Tennesseans’ access to electricity.

Tennessee House Rep. Jason Powell of District 53 (Davidson County) drafted a resolution that requests the TVA be better prepared for impending winter weather by addressing energy issues beforehand. The state was subject to rolling power blackouts over Christmas weekend as the TVA attempted to relieve the stress on the state’s power grid during an abrupt drop in temperatures.

HJR-0135 demands more accountability from TVA and applies pressure on the agency to improve its operations to avoid future blackouts:

Rep. Powell filed the resolution for introduction on January 31 and is scheduled for presentation before the House Business & Utilities Subcommittee on Tuesday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flame while being driven
Belle Meade Plaza
Another Belle Meade Plaza community meeting stirs up issues
Man injured after being hit by wrong-way drunk driver: police
Driver charged with DUI after wrong-way head-on collision on I-65

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
WSMV house fire
Franklin house fire
Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Fieldstone Farms on Monday night.
No injuries reported after kitchen fire at Franklin home
Nearly 30 TSU students participated in a march down Jefferson Street on Monday.
TSU students march for Tyre Nichols, social issues