Thousands crowd outside Nashville church hopeful for meeting with Guatemalan consulate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of Guatemalan immigrants were turned away from a North Nashville church after they showed up to try and schedule an appointment with the Mobile Guatemalan Consulate on Monday.

Casa De Dios USA on Dickerson Pike hosted the event in an attempt to get people from Guatemala help with their passports, birth certificates, and other documents. The church anticipated scheduling 500 appointments for March, but around 6,000 people showed up, according to the church. Casa De Dios postponed the event after it was overwhelmed by the crowd.

Fredy Cabrera, who works at the church, said some people broke part of their gate and pots near the front door.

“Sadly, everything got out of control, a lot of people didn’t have the patience or respect for any orders to be able to get what they wanted. That’s why we postponed,” Cabrera said.

Casa de Dios frequently hosts similar events with other Central American consulates, but the Guatemalan consulate rarely visits Nashville, according to people who waited in line.

Olga Gonzales made the trip from Jackson, Tennessee, and was in line at 5 a.m., but was unable to get an appointment for help with her passport.

“We started following the line, but we saw that the people weren’t respecting it, and everything got out of control,” Gonzales said. ”There wasn’t any security, nobody, we couldn’t do anything.”

Cabrera wouldn’t say whether the church would reschedule the event or where it would be held.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.