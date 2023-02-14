Tennessee senate passes bill banning gender-affirming care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate on Monday overwhelmingly passed a bill banning gender-affirming procedures for minors.

The bill passed on a 26 to 6 vote. All Senate Democrats voted against it. The bill’s sponsor says the bill is about protecting children and keeping them from making a permanent decision too young.

Gov. Bill Lee said he will sign the bill if it makes it to his desk. The ACLU has threatened to file a lawsuit in response to the bill.

