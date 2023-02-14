Tennessee bill would require TBI to expedite rape kits


A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, or Rape Kit, rests on a table in an examination room,...
A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, or Rape Kit, rests on a table in an examination room, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. After a Texas law banning abortions past about six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest, went into effect a year ago, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets."(AP Photo/Eric Gay))
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bill, if passed, would change requirements of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) with regard to sexual assault evidence collection kits.

HB 0104, sponsored by Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, and Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, would require the TBI to perform serology and DNA analysis on a kit within 30 days of the TBI’s receipt of the kit from a law enforcement agency. The bill would also require the TBI to provide lawmakers a plan on how it plans to eliminate any existing backlog of kits that have been in possession of TBI for more than 30 days and are waiting analysis.

The plan must include a listing of resources necessary for compliance and a timeline for eliminating any backlog by Jan. 1, 2024.

For the full bill, click here.

