Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement

HB 1158 would lower the age to own or carry a handgun from 21 to 18.
Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposed Tennessee bill is looking to lower the minimum age requirement to own and carry a handgun.

The bill would lower the age requirement to obtain a handgun carry permit or lawfully carry a handgun in public from 21 to 18. This would allow anyone who is 18 to be in possession of an enhanced, lifetime enhanced or concealed handgun carry permit.

Certain military service requirements would also be removed as part of the bill.

The bill prohibits anyone under 21 from transporting or storing a firearm or any ammunition in a parking area that is owned, operated or in use by a school.

For the full bill, visit Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flame while being driven
Belle Meade Plaza
Another Belle Meade Plaza community meeting stirs up issues
Man injured after being hit by wrong-way drunk driver: police
Driver charged with DUI after wrong-way head-on collision on I-65

Latest News

Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.
TN Rep. drafts resolution aimed at TVA’s handling of winter weather
WSMV house fire
Franklin house fire
Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Fieldstone Farms on Monday night.
No injuries reported after kitchen fire at Franklin home
Nearly 30 TSU students participated in a march down Jefferson Street on Monday.
TSU students march for Tyre Nichols, social issues