Tennessee bill would increase teachers’ budgets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kindergarten teachers could see an increase in their instructional supply spending budget if a proposed Tennessee bill is passed.

The bill, HB 0007, proposes that each local education agency (LEA) and public charter school is required to provide every teacher $500 for the purchase of instructional supplies, a $300 increase from teachers’ current spending allowance.

The funding would apply to each teacher from kindergarten through 12th grade and would go toward the 2023-2024 school year.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Scott Cepicky and co-sponsored by R-Moody and R-Bulso. It was filed for introduction in December 2022 and is expected to be discussed at the K-12 Subcommittee on Feb. 14.

