Tennessee bill would increase penalty for catalytic converter theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A proposed bill would increase the penalty for stealing a catalytic converter.

HB 484, sponsored by Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Cookeville, would make stealing a catalytic converter at Class E felony, rather than a Class A misdemeanor.

As a Class E felony, catalytic converter theft could require a jail time of at least one year but not more than six years.

If passed, it would take effect July 2023.

It could be talked about Feb. 14 at the House Utilities Committee meeting.

