Tennessee bill would increase penalty for catalytic converter theft

If passed, it would take effect July 2023.
File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A proposed bill would increase the penalty for stealing a catalytic converter.

HB 484, sponsored by Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Cookeville, would make stealing a catalytic converter at Class E felony, rather than a Class A misdemeanor.

As a Class E felony, catalytic converter theft could require a jail time of at least one year but not more than six years.

It could be talked about Feb. 14 at the House Utilities Committee meeting.

