Student arrested for pepper spraying group during hockey game, police say

A teen girl was arrested after the incident, according to Metro Police.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Father Ryan student was arrested after shooting pepper spray into a crowd of students during a hockey game at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue on Monday.

Metro Police said the students were from Brentwood High School and attending a hockey game against Father Ryan. The students who were sprayed were in a crowd of students standing in the bleachers yelling and chanting at the Father Ryan players.

Police said the 17-year-old girl walked down the row in front of the crowd of students and sprayed the crowd. Those impacted by the pepper spray were treated at the scene by Nashville Fire Department personnel.

Officers reviewed video of the incident and charged the teen girl with assault.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

Resolution aimed at TVA after rolling blackouts
Resolution aimed at TVA after rolling blackouts
Judge Allegra Walker turned her courtroom into a wedding venue for Valentine's Day.
Courtroom transformed as couples get married on Valentine’s day
School district approves metal detectors
School district approves metal detectors
Students pepper spray at high school hockey game
Students pepper sprayed at high school hockey game
8 people displaced after house fire
8 people displaced after house fire