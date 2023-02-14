Student arrested for pepper spraying group during hockey game, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Father Ryan student was arrested after shooting pepper spray into a crowd of students during a hockey game at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue on Monday.

Metro Police said the students were from Brentwood High School and attending a hockey game against Father Ryan. The students who were sprayed were in a crowd of students standing in the bleachers yelling and chanting at the Father Ryan players.

Police said the 17-year-old girl walked down the row in front of the crowd of students and sprayed the crowd. Those impacted by the pepper spray were treated at the scene by Nashville Fire Department personnel.

Officers reviewed video of the incident and charged the teen girl with assault.

