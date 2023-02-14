Shoppers continue to spend despite increased cost of Valentine’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you are getting ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the cost of romance this year may leave you with heartache.

Nothing says be mine more than a beautiful bouquet, and many shoppers are proving that this year.

“This year instead of a lot more last-minute orders coming in, people have really thought about it and planned it out,” said Michael Bryan, owner of The White Orchid.

With less than 24 hours until Valentine’s Day, flower shops like The White Orchid are seeing consistent orders and supply chain issues are not a problem this year.

“Just like inflation when you go to the grocery store, it is affecting the flower industry as well. There have been a price increase but nothing too dramatic,” said Bryan.

But whether you’re shopping for flowers, or paying for a fancy dinner, according to the National Retail Federation more than 52% of shoppers will spend an average of $192.80 this Valentines Day. It’s an increase compared to 2022 with an average of $175.41.

“This year a dozen roses compared to last year has gone up at least 15 percent,” Bryan said.

However, the cost doesn’t seem to stop shoppers, as many look to make last-minute orders.

“For anybody coming in at the last minute, if you know you are on your way to the shop, just give us a call,” said Bryan.

