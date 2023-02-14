Proposed bill to remove handgun carry permit fees

The bill would save applicants hundreds of dollars.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Tennessee bill could waive all handgun permit fees.

The bill, HB 578, would eliminate the fees for the application and renewal of an enhanced handgun permit and the application and upgrade fee for a lifetime enhanced handgun permit.

If the bill is passed, it could save applicants hundreds of dollars.

Current application and renewal fees:

  • Enhanced handgun permit: $100
  • Lifetime handgun permit: $300
  • Upgrades: $200
  • Renewals: $50

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Rush Bricken and co-sponsored by R-Capley, R-Eldridge, R-Fritts, R-Grills, R-Littleton, R-McCalmon, and R-Todd.

HB 578 goes before the House Civil Justice Committee on Tuesday for consideration.

