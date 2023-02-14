Person dies after train crash in Blount County, officials say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died after a train crashed on Monday in Blount County, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Marian O’Briant.

Officials were not able to confirm much information, but O’Briant said she would have more information on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.