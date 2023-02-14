Person dies after train crash in Blount County, officials say
One person died after a train crash, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Marian O’Briant.
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died after a train crashed on Monday in Blount County, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Marian O’Briant.
Officials were not able to confirm much information, but O’Briant said she would have more information on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.