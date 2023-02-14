No injuries reported after kitchen fire at Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a house fire was reported in the Fieldstone Farms area on Monday night.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the fire sparked in the kitchen inside a home on Glastonbury Drive.

FFD said they were successful in containing the fire to the kitchen area, although other parts of the house sustained smoke damage.

Fire crews said two people were inside the home when the fire began but managed to get outside before they arrived at the scene.

